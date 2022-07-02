Since 1968, Virginia Gibson has been a part of my life as a “kissing cousin.”
For some people, the term describes someone who is like family but not really related, or someone related to someone who is related to you.
Virginia was one of the Fuller family, who became part of my life when their sister, Judy, married my brother, Chuck. That was in 1968, and I think the marriage was one of the best decisions my brother ever made.
Virginia was 18 months older than Judy and already married when Judy became a Groger, so I didn’t know her as well as some of Judy’s younger siblings.
But I remember when Virginia and her husband, Roger, lived in Crawford County. She worked at C&J Industries for more than 25 years. Like many young (and later middle-aged) couples, their lives revolved around their children — Roger, Missy and Becky.
I still remember how we prayed when Missy was accidentally shot by a stray bullet from a hunter’s gun. Thank God, she survived.
In 1995 the family moved to a town in Illinois about an hour from Chicago, so I didn’t see her as much. Virginia died last week after a battle with cancer and in recent weeks, dementia.
But her health issues did not define her. She will always be defined by her loving and caring spirit.
Although she and Roger never had tons of money, they were always willing to help others any way they could. It was just who they were.
When I think of Virginia, I remember her steadfast faith and being content “in her own skin.” She never pretended to be anything other than what she was — and to me, that’s one of the definitions of a successful person.
She was a “typical” woman in some aspects — loving to grow flowers, crochet, make “no bake” cookies and the simple things that bring pleasure to so many women.
But, Virginia has a patient father who taught her how to do “chores” usually defined as those done by men. She wasn’t afraid to tackle any project.
She considered herself a “blue jeans and flannel shirt” type of dresser with few frills, but she always had a smile and a positive attitude (for the most part) which were all the “accessories” needed to make a positive impression.
Virginia also taught her children the importance of working hard and not expecting to get something for nothing.
She was like any good mother — proud of her kids and excited to share their successes, beaming as she recalled her son graduating from naval training and being able to witness the return of his ship.
One of the things I admired about Virginia was her never-changing attitude. She never forgot old friends and always treated them the same. She appreciated those who had been there with her during tough times as well as good times.
Roger died in 2004, but Virginia did not allow his death to destroy her spirit.
I remember the last time I saw her. She had come “home” and I spent time chatting with her while Judy was busy at church. Virginia and I laughed together, caught up on each other’s lives, and just enjoyed a few minutes of sharing life.
Although her family was here in Pennsylvania, Virginia made many friends who became her “adopted” family in Illinois. They honored her during her life and at her death. It was a real tribute to what real friendship is.
Virginia never received awards or recognition for what she did in life, but she will be remembered for her steadfast faith, pure love and caring spirit.
She was a good example of how blessed we are when we get “kissing cousins” when someone joins a family and is willing to share their family too.
It’s why the term “kissing cousins” is such a great title.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.