I am well aware that a new year starts on Jan. 1.
But somehow to me it always seems like the day after Labor Day marks a new beginning each year — a time to concentrate on getting things done.
When I was younger it meant the kids were back in school. I’m not sure why that was significant, but I guess my mind thought that vacation time was over and it was now time to get “something” done. I can’t remember what “something” meant except for fall house cleaning.
My kids have been out of school for 35 years and I have very little contact with school-age kids that would mean my plans for a day would change because of them.
Yet there’s something about Labor Day that says I must get something done.
I don’t think I’m the only once because in the last few weeks I have received pictures for me as well as for the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society (for which I am archivist). Obviously some people got started before Labor Day.
My cousin sent me some pictures of my parents — including one I had never seen before.
Others have sent pictures and memorabilia about Conneaut Lake, including an unusual map I plan to use for the September program about people from Pittsburgh who came to Conneaut Lake.
It’s always interesting to see old pictures, share memories, and realize how people and places have changed.
But one thing never changes for me: I always say that after Labor Day “I’m going to (fill in the blank).”
That doesn’t mean I have always done what I said I was going to do after Labor Day. It just means I have always made “after Labor Day” my goal for seriously getting something in my life accomplished.
I could blame the fact that I haven’t accomplished things on the heat. But I realize the things I have to do have very little to do with the heat. They all have to do with not being disciplined enough to get them done.
I don’t have a “bucket list” of things I want to do before I die like many people do.
I do make lists, though. My sister and my brother do, too. I’m not sure my parents ever did except Mom made grocery lists and Christmas gift lists. I don’t remember Dad making lists at all — he just did what he did.
The one difference between me making lists and my siblings making lists is they have the idea that lists are made to be sure something gets done and they’re much more apt to do it than I am. I get sidetracked far too easily or just procrastinate too much. But I feel good that at least I made a list.
The only time I concern myself about getting things done on the list is when there is a deadline.
I worked at a job that meant until I got my part of the job done, someone else couldn’t do his or her part. So I seldom miss deadlines — even though they are all not paid work projects.
My son realizes the importance of “setting goals,” which sounds good — and writing them down is supposed to be incentive for reaching those goals.
He also said making a commitment to someone to get something done also helps you achieve goals.
So I made a commitment last June that by November I would have a rough draft of a book I committed to writing. The friend I discussed it with was excited about the book — and gave me some stats I need for one chapter, with a promise for more later.
I have already started the book in my mind and made a list of people I want to talk with about it — and that was a start.
Now all I have to do is find the list again (it’s in a notebook) and actually start calling people and writing the book.
I can do that on Tuesday — it will be after Labor Day and it’s time to get things done.
We don’t celebrate Labor Day as the start of the “labor” season. We celebrate it because of the workers who united to get something accomplished.
Maybe we should start a new union — of list makers who do what’s on the list.
On the other hand, I don’t have time to organize a union.
Labor Day is only two days away and I have a lot to do so I can really get serious about getting something accomplished besides making lists.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
