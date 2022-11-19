Next week is Thanksgiving — a day set aside to collectively take time to give thanks for the blessings in our lives, for the things and people who have made our lives better.
Each year as we gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table, we are reminded of the events of the year — the people who blessed our lives, the answers to prayer, the challenges we have overcome — and we give thanks for God’s presence in our lives.
I have always loved the idea of coming together to offer thanks and I still treasure the memory of hearing the song “We Gather Together” as a reminder of what Thanksgiving really means.
When I thought about the things I am most thankful for this year, I remembered several very specific times after people went out of their way to remind me they care about me. All of them were unexpected moments that reminded me there are peoples who truly care about me — not for what I could do for them, but because of the friendship we had.
Thanksgiving gives me the opportunity to remember those brief encounters and to truly thank God for these friends. One man who is one of the few people who call me “Jeanie” said something which touched my heart — particularly because we had never discussed religion. I saw him at the railroad museum open house. After talking about general things, he said something as he hugged me that touched my soul. I don’t remember the exact words, but I remember the sentiment. “What’s all the fuss about. I love Jesus and you love Jesus and that should be enough.”
He is Catholic; I am Protestant. We had never discussed Jesus before. I thought about that many times in the past few months and I remembered something special he had done decades ago that spoke about what our friendship meant.
He never told me about it — someone else did. I mentioned it to his wife and she didn’t even know he had done it.
I will always be grateful for him and others who this year took time to remind me they care. They are definitely in the top 10 of things for which I am thankful.
Last week, I attended the Veterans Day salute at Active Aging. Another friend welcomed me as I entered and hugged me and thanked me for coming — adding he appreciated my support and friendship over the years. He never knew how much i needed that on that particular day. He is a Vietnam veteran and he and other veterans are always on my “thankful” list.
During the program I found myself wondering if people really appreciated what our veterans have done. As I saw the bond between the veterans I got teary-eyed as I realized we can never understand the sacrifices they made for us. As we gather to say thanks I truly hope we remember those who helped us when we were struggling — not because they were getting paid, but because they cared.
Anyone can reach out if they are getting paid — it takes someone special to reach out simply because they care.
People who truly care are people I am most thankful for and the ones who take time to express it are even better.
I appreciate the ones who still care about even when we disagree on an issue. We can agree to disagree and still care about each other.
As I thank God for his blessings, I am extremely thankful for my health, my faith, my family and my life.
Some years are better than other and I am thankful once again for the God to whom we take time to thank not just on Thanksgiving but every day.
I also thank God somewhere along the line, someone though we needed to have a national day to come together and collectively say thanks.
Holidays are days set aside for special observances — for that and other blessings I will celebrate Thanksgiving because it is important to realize all the blessings for which we have to be thankful.
i hope we remember them after Thanksgiving is over.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
