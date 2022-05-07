One of the posts on Facebook this week had little red hearts to remind us of all our moms who are in heaven — and won’t be here physically for Mother’s Day this year.
It was a vivid reminder that those who had wonderful mothers will be missing them even more as we celebrate Mother’s Day and honor those who nurtured us and raised us to be the people we are.
I also saw the pictures of new babies and could sense the excitement of the moms celebrating their new arrivals and their role as mothers. It is always exciting to see that joy and happiness that babies bring. This Mother’s Day will be especially significant for them.
Of course, not everyone is excited about celebrating Mother’s Day for any number of reasons.
Some may never have been a mother. Others may have had a child die and miss their child even more as others celebrate the special day.
One young woman told me she didn’t like Mother’s Day because of all the hoopla surrounding the holiday that showed loving, caring relationships between mothers and their children.
I thought about that when I remembered Patty Davis’ eulogy at the funeral of her mother, Nancy Reagan. Patty said many people knew she and her mother had some rough times, so she was not going to pretend their mother-daughter relationship was perfect.
She went on to say that on that day she was going to remember some of the good times she had with her mom — and then she very lovingly spoke of particular times when her mother was there for her and some of the good memories of their times together.
I have to admit I am one of the people who was truly blessed with what I consider the best mom ever and the type of mom every person deserves. She was an encourager who taught her children to believe in themselves.
She was a giver, who gave not only of her time, but also her love not just to family, but to everyone who walked through the door to our home.
My mom was the person who thought of others before she thought of herself, who didn’t want or need expensive things, but instead rejoiced in the things her children and others gave her.
She was a teacher — not one who earned a degree, but one who taught from the heart. Aside from teaching us to believe in ourselves, she taught us to think of others, to enjoy life, to be grateful and to respect other people.
As I thought of her, I was reminded again that her Mother’s Day gift wish each year was for the family to all go to church together. We did that — and got Kentucky Fried Chicken takeout for dinner afterward because she said the other women were mothers and should not have to cook that day either. It was one of our family traditions started because she wanted the women to feel as special as she felt. (She also was the traditional woman who did all the cooking and it never occurred to her that my dad or brother could cook. Or maybe it did, and she thought KFC would be easier.)
As I thought about Mom, I realized that she not only loved being a mom, but also loved being a grandma just as much (or maybe more).
I thought about Mom and all she meant to our family and realized that not just my mom, but all the moms in heaven, haven’t totally left us. We cannot see them, but we know they are there and their lives still influence ours when we use any knowledge she taught us, when we make decisions based on how she taught us to make choices and when we celebrate Mother’s Day by remembering those who raised us and helped shape our lives.
In doing so, and in passing on the knowledge and love she shared, we are showing our appreciation for the gift of our mothers and what they meant and continue to mean to us.
We may say “Happy Mother’s Day” to all mothers and those who have been “surrogate” mothers in kids’ lives, but we also are saying thanks to the God who gave us the mothers who made a difference in our lives.
In doing so, we continue to honor the legacy of motherhood and the impact our mothers have had on our lives.
I hope others feel as blessed as I do to have the memories of a mother who cared.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.