I read an article in Wednesday’s Tribune about the cellphone being invented 50 years ago and it reminded me of an announcement I made in a car about 60 years ago.
Paraphrased, the “announcement” was really a lament that said, “Somebody should make a phone we can use in the car to call someone when we get lost.”
It was a phrase I used frequently because my sister, Jane, and I often got lost going from one place to another.
Had I been smart enough to know how to make a cell phone (as a phone you can use in the car), I could have been a millionaire. Of course, the cell phone wasn’t the only “gadget” I thought we needed — and had no idea how to create.
Among the ideas I had was a map that talks instead of making me try to figure it out since I didn’t know my north from my south (it’s called a GPS today). Usually, when I use it (which isn’t often), the most common instruction I get is “recalculating.” I still think it’s a great idea even if I’m not sure how to program it.
A method to record a TV show, since it was impossible to watch two shows at the same time, seemed like a great idea to me eons ago when TV was new, and I liked more than one show. Of course, someone else had that great idea, too, and made it work. I can honestly say I don’t think I ever recorded more than five shows in my entire lifetime though, so while it seemed like a great idea, I never took advantage of it much.
Clothes with no zipper would have made my senior year of home economics class much easier. I never did get the hang of it when I was being taught the correct way a zipper goes into an outfit. I only tried a few times in my adult life and realized I really didn’t need to know that particular art form.
Through the years, I have realized my talent is not in creating useful things to make life easier. It’s for coming up with the idea and hoping someone will know how to transfer the idea into reality.
Obviously, some of the ideas weren’t just mine since no one I know invented the cell phone, GPS, VCR or shift dresses — all ideas that became successful inventions for someone who instead of saying “what we need” took the idea one step further and made it happen.
I have resigned myself to being content with having two big talents (or gifts) in life.
One is to come up with ideas — and then find someone who knows how to follow through on the idea. It has worked many times, especially at the museum in Conneaut Lake when I am a volunteer.
Often when I make the announcement, “I have an idea, but i don’t know how to do it,” someone quickly says, “that is no big deal” and explains how it can be done — and usually it gets done if the other volunteers think it’s a good idea.
My job this is to say, “thank you” and celebrate the fact one of my ideas worked even if I didn’t know how it did.
Aside from coming up with “ideas” to make life easier, my other big “talent” is making lists.
Actually, I think that’s what I do better than almost anything else I do.
I constantly make lists of things I have to do (or should do or want to do) for each day, each month or each project in which I am involved.
Of course, like I suppose many people are, I have not quite my “list” finished. I’m not sure if it’s because I put too much stuff on the list or whether I get distracted or just stopped caring if I got the list done.
According to the “experts,” the trick of completing all your tasks in one week is to take what didn’t get one day and put it at the top of the list he next day — or to prioritize the list — or any number of ways to succeed at getting it all done.
Fortunately for me, I don’t get too upset if “the list” doesn’t get done — unless I’m on a deadline for something.
To me, it’s more of an “idea” for things to do than a realistic plan for the day.
On the other hand, both my sister and brother really try hard at getting their “lists” done.
I love making lists for special projects for other people with whom I am working. It gives everyone an idea of what needs to be done and by what date or time. I’m told that’s a really good way to succeed — make a list, plan on how it’s to be done and by whom and then put the plan in action.
It seems to work relatively well, although one guy told everyone that as fast as they got one thing on the list done, Jean had either a new list or had added to the original one. I just laugh and remind him it’s my job to get the idea and make the lists. It’s someone else’s job to follow through and get the lists of work done.
Someone I was working with this week told me my list was very helpful — keeping them organized and helping them know what needed to be done.
It felt great knowing I had done my part in getting a project near completion — especially since I had put my “talents” to work and made the list with my ideas of what needed done.
Now all I have to do is work at motivating myself to do my own list at home so I can make a new list for myself instead of just rewriting the old list every day.
I know I could just keep the same list until I get it done.
But I like starting each day with a new list. It makes me feel as though I accomplished something even if the only thing I got done on the list was throwing it away.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
