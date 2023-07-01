Decisions are a part of everyday life — from the time we get up in the morning until we go to bed at night.
Some are easy choices, others are more difficult. And still other decisions are made for us by bosses or others who count on us to do something.
Fifteen years ago I volunteered to be kitchen coordinator for a new ministry at Conneaut Lake. It was His Work His Way, a week-long camp during which youth and adults do home repair projects in their hometown.
The camp includes three meals a day prepared by volunteers — most of whom had lots of experience in kitchens. When I told my sister that I volunteered, she reminded me that I don’t cook.
It didn’t matter. I can make lists and so I did.
It has been the best decision I ever made regarding volunteering for something — especially since people with lots of experience do the cooking.
I thought about it last week during His Work His Way 2023 when someone asked us who or what inspired us to get involved.
Randy inspired me to in the beginning. But the ones who come each year continue to inspire me to participate.
It is one of those special weeks which remind me how blessed we are and how God cares about even the little things like mayonnaise and chocolate cake.
Last week we cried a little, laughed a little, worked a lot, shared a lot, and prayed together. It is such an incredible feeling to join hands with 70 people from area churches to pray, seeking God’s guidance and help for the day and saying thank you for the blessings and answered prayers.
I have never regretted saying “I can do that” when Randy mentioned the need because although I don’t cook, I have made many friends and memories over the years and have seen how God works in so many ways and in so many lives.
With His Work His Way, I joined voluntarily without thinking much about it.
Another decision I made took some cajoling on the part of Gail Fales, who asked me to join a new historical society being organized at Conneaut Lake. I told her I wasn’t interested in history for various reasons. But she practically begged me to come help them get organized. I finally said yes and she reminds me I “came kicking and screaming.”
That was nearly 25 years ago and it has been a good experience during which I have made many friends and shared some fun times — and I learned to like history.
I found local history much more interesting than national history — especially when I see how the local history is connected to all history.
Last Saturday I was still on a “high” from His Work His Way when I was helping at the museum.
It was what I consider the best day ever at the museum.
We had a huge crowd — about 150 people during three hours — and it was interesting to say the least.
As I watched some of the people enjoying the museum, I had the best feeling of pride in the work that has been done there and the satisfaction of seeing people enjoying their visits — each one checking out a different display.
It was heartwarming, to say the least, to hear the kids excited abut seeing how their height compares to the Woolly Mammoth and how their feet compare in size to the mammoth.
A father was showing his daughter how the Indian chiefs made their mark on a deed.
A grandmother told her grandchildren about the Jones bothers’ display and how Mrs. Jones had babysat their mothers.
In another corner of the museum, a daughter helped her elderly father put a marker on a map showing where he served in the military decades ago.
Kids and adults of all ages laughed and yelled with delight at playing the old Skee-Ball game from Conneaut Lake Park.
In a separate section of the museum some men marveled over the condition of the more than 100-year-old Liberty the Second speedboat while nearby a mother and young daughter took a “ride” in a Blue Streak car, laughing and screaming — and making memories.
Others took a break, sitting on a bench in the vestibule, just relaxing for a while. Others did research in our research room/office.
And I told myself I was glad Gail “talked” me into joining because I saw first hand how people could learn a little history while laughing and making memories.
The special week is over now and I’m back to routine decisions, but I know I will remember this week as one in which I was really glad I said OK, when I had the choice to, about His Work His Way and the historical society.
I still don’t cook much and I don’t know as much about history as other people, but I have a lot of great friends, good memories, and have been blessed to see the great results of making good decisions even when I wasn’t sure what I was doing.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
