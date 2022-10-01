Two men who have been friends since junior high school came together recently for a benefit concert.
Dan Arnett is a cancer survivor and head of a nonprofit organization that benefits cancer patients.
Luke Laird is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who also has won numerous other awards for his country music songs.
Dan, who won his battle against cancer several years ago, felt God tell him to “do more.”
He organized “42 for 42” with a goal of raising $42,000 as well as awareness about cancer issues.
Speaking at the recent concert at the Academy Theatre, Dan praised his friend for saying yes to the idea of performing his songs — and telling the stories behind how each song came to be written.
Luke was humble as he talked about co-writing with such country music stars as Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Florida-Georgia Line.
It was more than just a concert — it was an insight into how words become music and how artists can turns songs into hits that entertain audiences all over the world and inspire people at the same time.
Formerly from Conneaut Lake where he and Dan attended high school, Luke reminisced about his hometown and how he used those memories to write songs such as “Pontoon,” a song about boats and lakes.
He spoke about his incredible feelings when he heard for the first time a song he had written with superstar Carrie Underwood played on the radio. It became his first No. 1 hit.
Those of us who know country music know how successful he has been. He won a Song of the Year award, which is basically equivalent to an Academy Award for best picture. We knew some of his songs have been recorded by many successful artists — including George Strait, who is considered King of Country Music. He also was named Songwriter of the Year, another award equivalent to an Oscar.
But Luke did not brag about his success. Instead, he talked about the writing process and his co-writers and gave lots of credit to his parents (Suzanne Copeland Laird and Jim Laird) and to his wife for all their support on his journey.
Several in the audience were former teachers who were thrilled to see their one-time student.
The audience was treated to an evening of great music — and some laughter as Luke shared memories of Conneaut Lake and Nashville.
But the audience didn’t just come to hear Luke.
They also came to support Dan.
He opened the show by briefly telling his story of his battle with cancer and being led by God to “do more” for cancer patients.
He told of hiking to the top of mountains as fundraisers, reminding the audience that all the expenses for those treks came from his (and his wife’s) bank account — and that all money raised at the concert and other fundraisers done by “42 for 42” go to the cancer patients. He acknowledged the support of his parents (Joe and Shirley Arnett of Conneaut Lake), his wife, and other family and friends not only in his battle against cancer, but in his everyday life and his fundraising efforts.
He too was humble as he spoke of his work on behalf of cancer patients.
He also brought several items from a trip to Tanzania and was appreciative of Conneaut Lake auctioneer C. Sherman Allen, who auctioned the items as an additional feature at the event.
Advertised as a benefit concert, the event was far more than a fundraising endeavor.
It was a homecoming of sorts with many in the audience thrilled to be together for an evening of celebration. It was a time to join together to recognize the two young men whose lives have taken different, successful paths.
It was a time for inspiration as we heard of Dan’s battle against cancer and his challenge to raise $42,000 to help others in their battle.
It was an inspiration to people who saw how people can achieve their dreams through perseverance, hard work and support of others.
It also was one where people heard a man pray to open an event and heard praise throughout the concert.
Good country music. Inspiring stories. Praise to God. Community people sharing enthusiasm about someone’s success. Fundraising for a worthwhile cause.
Individually, any of these things would make for a nice evening out.
Collectively, they add up to not only a wonderful evening, but one that will be remembered for a long time.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
