People find inspiration in many different ways.
Some are inspired by a beautiful sunset which seems to bring peace to the soul at the end of a day.
Others find peace in looking at a lake which brings thoughts of tranquility because of the peaceful picture reflected in the water.
Witnessing a kind action reminds us of the goodness of people, a reflection of love and caring.
Hearing a child laugh makes some people’s day complete, a reminder of the joy found in small things.
A simple message of encouragement can mean more than the sender will ever know.
Recently I heard a man praise God for 30 years of sobriety and I prayed he would know how inspiring that message was for others struggling with their own issues. It was a testament of the importance of “keeping on keeping on” and the strength of living one day at a time.
Traditions also are ways we find inspiration as they remind us of important things in our lives, of continuing something that makes a difference — whether it’s lighting a candle or celebrating family or continuing an action which symbolizes something important in our lives.
Today is one of those days where a tradition started years ago continues to inspire me every time.
Yesterday was National POW/MIA Day, which started in 1979 in recognition of veterans who are or were prisoners of war and/or missing in action.
Veterans of the Vietnam War Inc. Post 52 has a candlelight ceremony each year in Diamond Park where candles are lit and names of those MIA are read.
It is always inspiring to realize people still remember those who never returned home from military service.
Today the post hosts its annual Ride for Freedom in which motorcyclists ride from Conneaut Lake to Diamond Park in remembrance of the POW/MIA veterans.
It always inspires me to see the contingent of cyclists riding together, solemnly remembering those they ride to honor.
Seeing all the bikers come off Smock Bridge takes my breath away and the reason for it makes me teary-eyed, not just for those being remembered but because of the riders who spend a couple of hours collectively reminding those who witness the ride that there is a purpose behind the ride — to remember those who didn’t return.
One year the streets were lined with spectators who came to witness the ride. There aren’t as many spectators along the route anymore. I really wish there were because I think a ride for freedom is every bit as important as a Halloween parade.
I know it’s two different occasions and it shouldn’t bother me, but it still does.
The good news though is that the cyclists still ride — even if there is no one on the street. They used to have a police escort all the way in, but there is none in Vernon Township any more.
But the tradition still continues — the quiet ride whose silence seems to say it all. It is not a joyous occasion but something worth doing — not because they have to, but because they want to.
A minister once said, “Love shows up” and I still remember that phrase each time I watch the ride for freedom.
Every time I have seen the throng of motorcyclists silently riding together I am reminded of that phrase.
And I remember that part of the reason I am free to witness the ride is because of the men and women who are being remembered by the riders who choose to carry on a tradition not because they have to — but because they want to.
That thought and the beautiful picture of a collective tribute still inspire me every time.
I hope I never reach the point where they don’t touch me anymore because I love the feeling of not only being inspired, but also grateful not only for those being remembered, but those doing the remembering while riding a motorcycle.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was community and society editor.
