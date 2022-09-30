Study Class.jpg

The Jamestown Study Class began its 125th year with the installation of new officers for 2022-23. The installation ceremony was held recently during the annual President's Luncheon at the Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman, Ohio. The ceremony was led by Pat Fry. New officers, from left to right, are: Corresponding Secretary Debbie Ormston; Recording Secretary Patty Andrews; President Estella Hyde; Vice President Sandy John; Treasurer Karen Shilling.

 

