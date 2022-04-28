Jamestown Study Class
Seventeen members of the Jamestown Study Class met at The Manor in Jamestown for the April 12 meeting.
After the minutes were read, the treasurer’s report given and correspondence reported, Estella Hyde appointed a nominating committee for securing officers to run for next year, the entertainment committee discussed the June luncheon, and Barb Stuver presented the proposed program for next year. The program presentations were then given.
Debbie Ormston opened the topic of voodoo with members offering words they associate with voodoo. She told the group that dolls and zombies are not a part of voodoo. She passed out spells and charms for members to read to the group. She told of beliefs in Haiti where 85 percent of people are Catholic and 15 percent are Protestant but she said 100 percent believe in voodoo. They believe in Bondye as their god and IWa as the spirits for rituals. Debbie reported on voodoo as practiced in Louisiana, a more matriarchal, gentler form, that was never banned but was restricted in practices, and is now a “tourist voodoo.”
Pat Kirby gave a presentation on the Allegheny Arsenal Explosion of 1862. She told the group that since it happened on the same date as the Battle of Antietam of the Civil War, it never received the attention that an incident of 78 deaths might have gotten in history. Even local history of the Lawrenceville area of Pittsburgh doesn’t give much mention other than a small monument and a plaque in the local school named Arsenal. The 38-acre area where 308 people were employed to make cartridges for the Civil War had an explosion of some buildings on Sept. 17, 1862. There were 78 people killed, mostly women workers and children of Irish, Catholic heritage. Thirty nine people were buried in a mass grave and the dead were identified by who picked up their paychecks that day.
Members adjourned after these interesting topics and will meet in May again at The Manor.