Jamestown Study Class
The Jamestown Study Class met in July and learned about the construction of Pymatuning Lake and Dam from member Pat Fry.
She said the lake was built for flood control on land inhabited and farmed first by Native Americans. Pymatuning is an Indian word meaning “the Crooked Mouth Man’s Dwelling Place.” It was an area that had some conflicts between Native American tribes and with early settlers.
The soil was marshy, ideal for growing onions and vegetables, but also plagued with quicksand. The land was surveyed in 1868 to see if it would be wise to drain the swamp and use the land for farming. There was a great flood in 1913 that convinced the government that a dam for flood control was needed. The purchasing of land started in 1921, and the groundbreaking for the dam construction began in 1931.
It took 7,000 men to clear the land. In addition to government construction, work was done by the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps), who built roads, installed guard rails and planted trees. When in the park, if you notice groups of trees in rows, they were probably planted by the CCC. The water gates to hold back water were closed in 1935. Campgrounds with sewage and showers were added. Bids were accepted for running a campground store, and Fry and her family managed one for several years. Additions since then include the building of the beaches, museum and Fish Hatchery. Jamestown is proud to be part of such a wonderful recreational and important facility, Fry noted.
Sharon Woodard presented a program on “Tiffany Glass.” Charles Lewis Tiffany attended Pennsylvania Military Academy and trained as an artist after finishing high school. He and his family were involved in several businesses, including jewelry, textiles, furs and watches. He chose glass as his art medium. He opened his own company in 1885. He developed several unique techniques to color glass by adding materials to the glass, creating a sheen called fog glass or opalescence. Traditional stained glass was made by painting the outside of glass. He edged his colorful pieces with copper, and soldered the pieces together.
Woodard said many Tiffany windows are still being used and can be seen. She visited the Presbyterian church (Sixth Avenue) built in 1905 in Pittsburgh. Tours are given, with reservations, and after Sunday services. They are currently researching how to clean these delicate masterpieces. In nearby Franklin, St. John’s Episcopal Church has Tiffany windows which can be viewed every year during the annual Apple Festival. The Corning Glass Museum in New York has a display. She also said many Tiffany pieces are in our homes. Each piece is handmade, and can be identified first by their appearance, and then by turning it over. It should have the word Tiffany and a number that identifies the maker on it. Some rare pieces can be quite valuable, she noted.
