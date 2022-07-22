Jamestown Study Class
On July 12, 17 members of the Jamestown Study Class met at The Manor.
The usual business of minutes, correspondence and finances was carried out along with discussion on changes in the bylaws.
A presentation was given by Sharon Woodard on Monaco. She had pictures of the principality on the Mediterranean Sea. The city-state covers an area of 500 acres near the bottom of France and has a population of about 38,400. The constitutional monarchy has a police force of 500, no military, and is 85 percent Catholic. She told us of the history, the ruling families, and, of course, the marriage of Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier. They have no taxes since they have income from the casinos and are the playground of the rich and famous.
The second presentation was a very humorous one given by Merry McConner on the Roman latrines. The Roman Empire, covering areas from Africa to the British Isles, had public latrines primarily used by men. There was seating for up to 20 on benches with trenches to carry waste with appalling conditions by today’s standards. Of course, the wealthy had their own latrines, and women and children used chamber pots. There were puns and laughter during this presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.