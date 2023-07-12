Jamestown Study Class
Members of the Jamestown Study Class enjoyed a luncheon of quiche and salad at their last meeting. The food was prepared and catered by the Ice House Pizzeria and Grille, Conneaut Lake. Guest speaker was health educator LeAnn Stuver of the Virtual Brain Health Center.
The center provides resources and online classes that support brain health. Stuver emphasized the importance of making a conscious effort to maintain and improve brain health in order to be as healthy as possible as we age. Being physically active helps your body and brain functioning. One hundred fifty minutes of moderate movement per week is recommended, she said, and try to vary your exercise with something new and challenging. A variety of mentally challenging activities daily is recommended (try new puzzles, games). Participating in learning activities such as taking a class about something new to you is called being a “lifetime learner.” Also, a nutritious diet, adequate water intake (the brain is 75 percent water), and adequate sleep (seven to nine hours) are very important. Mindfulness, gratitude exercises, or meditation should be included in the daily routine.
Contact someone you know every day, and make an effort to meet new people, Stuver said. Make it a priority to take care of yourself in every way! More information is available by contacting virtualbrainhealthcenter.com.
