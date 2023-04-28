These students have been named to the honor roll at Jamestown Junior-Senior High School for the third grading period.
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Karina Ault
Julianna Stewart
Connor Kongelka
Abigail Good
Gabriella Gregoire
Mia Kruger
Tyler Morrison
Jacob Reber
Alexis Michaels
Honors
Maggie Gill
Mylee Groover
Chance Jancsar
Ethan Westcott
Mitchell Wilson
Robert Andrews
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Lyla Hyde
Sydney Balas
Rebekah Enterline
Ryleigh Good
Jacob McGuigan
Joshua Perrino
Elaina Gregoire
Honors
Morgan Aversa
Shane Barnes
Tyler Enterline
Kelley Enterline
Joshua Pashakarnis
Ivy Riley
Alyssa Stanley
Paitin Costa
Caiden Haralson
Ninth Grade
High Honors
Isabella DeMarco
Kadence Westcott
Emily Weimert
Nicolas Bailey
Rachel Britton
Alayna Cadman
Duncan Mayer
Makayla Williams
Joseph Luca
Audra Thomas
Sophia Hart
Hannah Hart
Rachel Fischer
Honors
Alex Nowikowski
Twylah Salvador
10th Grade
High Honors
Launa Bish
Nolan Herbold
Karis McElhaney
Brianna Shetter
Miranda Biles
Brady Cadman
Michael Wilson
Honors
Joseph Cook
Savanna Hoalcraft
Sarah Smith
11th Grade
High Honors
Derek Headley
Robert Baldesberger IV
Savanna Slingluff
Peyton Mayer
Madilyn Enterline
Emily Enterline
Elizabeth Arnett
Savannah Thurber
Cole Ternent
Aidan Woyt
Blair Chizmar-Geiwitz
Symantha White
Cooper Riley
Mackenzie Devine
Honors
David Hyde
Troy College
Stacie Weimert
Trinity Umland
Angelina Michaels
12th Grade
High Honors
Madison Bercis
Morgan Bercis
Elizabeth Figiel
Garrett Floch
Emmett Gill
Taylor Keener
Julia McGuigan
Trenton Meehan
Sophia Mowery
Ashley Smith
Breanna Stanley
Lauren Taylor
Carter Williams
Hanna Consider
Josilyn Pfaff
Kiley Matters
Colt Parks
Lucas Popielarcheck
Benjamin Mayfield
Olivia Swartz
Joshua Hill
Rowan Thomas
Lilyan Thomas
Madison Varano
Seamus Ford
Carly Ayers
Paige Anderson
Veery Nanz
Honors
Connor Doeberiener
Elizabeth Mowery
Hayley Wood
Hunter Morrison
