These students have been named to the honor roll at Jamestown Junior-Senior High School for the third grading period.

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Karina Ault

Julianna Stewart

Connor Kongelka

Abigail Good

Gabriella Gregoire

Mia Kruger

Tyler Morrison

Jacob Reber

Alexis Michaels

Honors

Maggie Gill

Mylee Groover

Chance Jancsar

Ethan Westcott

Mitchell Wilson

Robert Andrews

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Lyla Hyde

Sydney Balas

Rebekah Enterline

Ryleigh Good

Jacob McGuigan

Joshua Perrino

Elaina Gregoire

Honors

Morgan Aversa

Shane Barnes

Tyler Enterline

Kelley Enterline

Joshua Pashakarnis

Ivy Riley

Alyssa Stanley

Paitin Costa

Caiden Haralson

Ninth Grade

High Honors

Isabella DeMarco

Kadence Westcott

Emily Weimert

Nicolas Bailey

Rachel Britton

Alayna Cadman

Duncan Mayer

Makayla Williams

Joseph Luca

Audra Thomas

Sophia Hart

Hannah Hart

Rachel Fischer

Honors

Alex Nowikowski

Twylah Salvador

10th Grade

High Honors

Launa Bish

Nolan Herbold

Karis McElhaney

Brianna Shetter

Miranda Biles

Brady Cadman

Michael Wilson

Honors

Joseph Cook

Savanna Hoalcraft

Sarah Smith

11th Grade

High Honors

Derek Headley

Robert Baldesberger IV

Savanna Slingluff

Peyton Mayer

Madilyn Enterline

Emily Enterline

Elizabeth Arnett

Savannah Thurber

Cole Ternent

Aidan Woyt

Blair Chizmar-Geiwitz

Symantha White

Cooper Riley

Mackenzie Devine

Honors

David Hyde

Troy College

Stacie Weimert

Trinity Umland

Angelina Michaels

12th Grade

High Honors

Madison Bercis

Morgan Bercis

Elizabeth Figiel

Garrett Floch

Emmett Gill

Taylor Keener

Julia McGuigan

Trenton Meehan

Sophia Mowery

Ashley Smith

Breanna Stanley

Lauren Taylor

Carter Williams

Hanna Consider

Josilyn Pfaff

Kiley Matters

Colt Parks

Lucas Popielarcheck

Benjamin Mayfield

Olivia Swartz

Joshua Hill

Rowan Thomas

Lilyan Thomas

Madison Varano

Seamus Ford

Carly Ayers

Paige Anderson

Veery Nanz

Honors

Connor Doeberiener

Elizabeth Mowery

Hayley Wood

Hunter Morrison

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you