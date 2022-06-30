These students have been named to the honor roll at Jamestown Junior-Senior High School for the fourth grading period.
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Morgan Aversa
Sydney Balas
Shane Barnes
Rebekah Enterline
Tyler Enterline
Kelley Enterline
Ryleigh Good
Jacob McGuigan
Joshua Perrino
Paitin Costa
Khloe Carter
Elaina Gregoire
Caiden Haralson
Honors
Matthew Gould
Nathan Gould
Joshua Pashakarnis
Alyssa Stanley
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Kadence Westcott
Emily Weimert
Duncan Mayer
Audra Thomas
Sophia Hart
Hannah Hart
Honors
Rachel Britton
Alayna Cadman
Makayla Williams
Twylah Salvador
Rachel Fischer
Ninth Grade
High Honors
Launa Bish
Karis McElhaney
Brianna Shetter
Miranda Biles
Brady Cadman
Honors
Savanna Hoalcraft
Michael Wilson
Sara Scott
10th Grade
High Honors
Derek Headley
David Hyde
Savanna Slingluff
Peyton Mayer
Emily Enterline
Elizabeth Arnett
Savannah Thurber
Cole Ternent
Troy College
Blair Chizmar-Geiwitz
Cooper Riley
Mackenzie Devine
Trinity Umland
Honors
Robert Baldesberger IV
Andrew Gould
Symantha White
Destiny Link
11th Grade
High Honors
Madison Bercis
Morgan Bercis
Elizabeth Figiel
Garrett Floch
Emmett Gill
Claire Jones
Taylor Keener
Julia McGuigan
Sophia Mowery
Breanna Stanley
Lauren Taylor
Carter Williams
Josilyn Pfaff
Kiley Matters
Colt Parks
Benjamin Mayfield
Olivia Swartz
Joshua Hill
Aaron Slifka
Rowan Thomas
Lilyan Thomas
Madison Varano
Seamus Ford
Carly Ayers
Paige Anderson
Honors
Connor Doeberiener
Trenton Meehan
Hanna Consider
Matthew Shilling
Lucas Popielarcheck
Abigail Negley
12th Grade
High Honors
Cierra Consider
Austin Thurber
Marley Woyt
Katherine Arnett
Samantha Stevenson
Sara Stevenson
Maddie Shirey
Riley Runyon
Elizabeth Lindsay
Benjamin Bish
Maya Floch
Dawson Burdick
Rachel Cowher
Elizabeth Kammerdiener
Charles Prosek
Ann Weimert
Emma DeMarco
Samuel McKay
Libby Babcock
Delaney Cowger
Aidan Swezey
Brianna Stafford
Kevin Ayers
Claire Anderson
Honors
Kayla Blanchard
Kylie Gould
Dalton Waite
Peyton McElhinny
Chalmer Miller
Lillian Thomas
Braiden Miller
Zoey Sorg
