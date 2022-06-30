These students have been named to the honor roll at Jamestown Junior-Senior High School for the fourth grading period.

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Morgan Aversa

Sydney Balas

Shane Barnes

Rebekah Enterline

Tyler Enterline

Kelley Enterline

Ryleigh Good

Jacob McGuigan

Joshua Perrino

Paitin Costa

Khloe Carter

Elaina Gregoire

Caiden Haralson

Honors

Matthew Gould

Nathan Gould

Joshua Pashakarnis

Alyssa Stanley

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Kadence Westcott

Emily Weimert

Duncan Mayer

Audra Thomas

Sophia Hart

Hannah Hart

Honors

Rachel Britton

Alayna Cadman

Makayla Williams

Twylah Salvador

Rachel Fischer

Ninth Grade

High Honors

Launa Bish

Karis McElhaney

Brianna Shetter

Miranda Biles

Brady Cadman

Honors

Savanna Hoalcraft

Michael Wilson

Sara Scott

10th Grade

High Honors

Derek Headley

David Hyde

Savanna Slingluff

Peyton Mayer

Emily Enterline

Elizabeth Arnett

Savannah Thurber

Cole Ternent

Troy College

Blair Chizmar-Geiwitz

Cooper Riley

Mackenzie Devine

Trinity Umland

Honors

Robert Baldesberger IV

Andrew Gould

Symantha White

Destiny Link

11th Grade

High Honors

Madison Bercis

Morgan Bercis

Elizabeth Figiel

Garrett Floch

Emmett Gill

Claire Jones

Taylor Keener

Julia McGuigan

Sophia Mowery

Breanna Stanley

Lauren Taylor

Carter Williams

Josilyn Pfaff

Kiley Matters

Colt Parks

Benjamin Mayfield

Olivia Swartz

Joshua Hill

Aaron Slifka

Rowan Thomas

Lilyan Thomas

Madison Varano

Seamus Ford

Carly Ayers

Paige Anderson

Honors

Connor Doeberiener

Trenton Meehan

Hanna Consider

Matthew Shilling

Lucas Popielarcheck

Abigail Negley

12th Grade

High Honors

Cierra Consider

Austin Thurber

Marley Woyt

Katherine Arnett

Samantha Stevenson

Sara Stevenson

Maddie Shirey

Riley Runyon

Elizabeth Lindsay

Benjamin Bish

Maya Floch

Dawson Burdick

Rachel Cowher

Elizabeth Kammerdiener

Charles Prosek

Ann Weimert

Emma DeMarco

Samuel McKay

Libby Babcock

Delaney Cowger

Aidan Swezey

Brianna Stafford

Kevin Ayers

Claire Anderson

Honors

Kayla Blanchard

Kylie Gould

Dalton Waite

Peyton McElhinny

Chalmer Miller

Lillian Thomas

Braiden Miller

Zoey Sorg

