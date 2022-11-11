Tuesday marks the kick-off of the 2023 membership drive for the Jamestown Area Historical Society.
Whether you’re a long-time resident, new to the community or live out of the area, the society invites individuals to help preserve the past and plan for the future.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the society home, 405 Summit St., Jamestown. Interested residents are encouraged to attend.
Membership dues can be sent to the Jamestown Area Historical Society, Box 243, Jamestown, PA 16134 or can be sent via PayPal. Dues will help the group with utilities, maintenance and upkeep of the museum.
• More information: Contact President Margaret Anderson Patton at (440) 813-6003 or PM her on Messenger through the society’s Facebook page (Jamestown Area Historical Society Pa).
