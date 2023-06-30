Here are the 2023 graduates of Jamestown High School.
Paige Anderson
Carly Ayers
Madison Bercis
Morgan Bercis
Joseph Blanchard
Dan Buchanan
Hanna Consider
Michael Costa
Elijah DesCamp
Connor Doeberiener
Elizabeth Figiel
Dillon Fischer
Garrett Floch
Seamus Ford
Emmett Gill
Joshua Hill
Claire Jones
Taylor Keener
Cameron Keyser
Kiley Matters
Benjamin Mayfield
Julia McGuigan
Trenton Meehan
Hunter Morrison
Elizabeth Mowery
Sophia Mowery
Veery Nanz
Abigail Negley
Colt Parks
Josilyn Pfaff
Lucas Popielarcheck
Zachary Rose
Matthew Shilling
Aaron Slifka
Ashley Smith
Breanna Stanley
Olivia Swartz
Lauren Taylor
Rowan Thomas
Lilyan Thomas
Madison Varano
Carter Williams
Hayley Wood
