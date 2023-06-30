Here are the 2023 graduates of Jamestown High School.

Paige Anderson

Carly Ayers

Madison Bercis

Morgan Bercis

Joseph Blanchard

Dan Buchanan

Hanna Consider

Michael Costa

Elijah DesCamp

Connor Doeberiener

Elizabeth Figiel

Dillon Fischer

Garrett Floch

Seamus Ford

Emmett Gill

Joshua Hill

Claire Jones

Taylor Keener

Cameron Keyser

Kiley Matters

Benjamin Mayfield

Julia McGuigan

Trenton Meehan

Hunter Morrison

Elizabeth Mowery

Sophia Mowery

Veery Nanz

Abigail Negley

Colt Parks

Josilyn Pfaff

Lucas Popielarcheck

Zachary Rose

Matthew Shilling

Aaron Slifka

Ashley Smith

Breanna Stanley

Olivia Swartz

Lauren Taylor

Rowan Thomas

Lilyan Thomas

Madison Varano

Carter Williams

Hayley Wood

