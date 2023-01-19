When the weather is cold and dreary, it’s easy to want to stay at home. However, the Academy Theatre in downtown Meadville is giving you a very hot reason to venture out with its steamy and sultry production of “Cabaret,” running weekends from Feb. 3 through 19.
“Cabaret” is a 1966 musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. Set in 1929–1930 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis are ascending to power, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s (played by Dan Winston) relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles (Madison Morgan). A subplot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider (BJ Angstadt) and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz (Walt Casher), a Jewish fruit vendor.
Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies (Ryan Dawley) at the Kit Kat Klub, and the club itself serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar, Germany. The musical depicts Weimar-era Berlin during this chaotic interwar period as a carnival of debauchery and despair inhabited by desperate people who are unaware of the national catastrophe that awaits them.
Cabaret opened on Nov. 20, 1966, at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City and became a box office hit that ran for 1,166 performances, winning eight Tony awards including Best Musical. The production inspired numerous subsequent productions in London and New York as well as the 1972 film of the same name staring Liza Minnelli.
Tickets are available online at theacademytheatre.org; at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; or by phone at (814) 337-8000. Those ordering tickets online save money off box office prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.