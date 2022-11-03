French Creek Community Theatre (FCCT) would like to take you on a mysterious journey — the likes of which you probably haven’t experienced with FCCT before.
Wholly original, at times scathingly brutal and at others surprisingly funny, “It All Ends in Fire” is a new play never performed anywhere on Earth before ... until now. It also is the senior project of Emilie Weaver, and although she said it holds a place close to her heart, it’s also not for the faint of heart.
“It All Ends in Fire” is a story about strangers, about sacrament, sacrifice and the conclusion of human life on Earth as we know it. It’s blended with prose, poetry and conversational dialogue, all combined to tell a story about the lives and deaths of seven people, and those they meet along the way.
It’s also described as a story teeming with conflict, relatability, friendship, betrayal, and a dash of the macabre — which the characters have to sort out almost entirely in real time. With FCCT’s smaller-than-average, intimate venue, the audience can’t help but feel immersed and like they are part of the show, and “It All Ends in Fire” invites you to challenge yourself with that age-old ambiguity: What would you do?
A strangely affluent man has brought seven people to his mysterious manor, an intriguing invitation that soon traps the unlucky characters in a house of horrors. There are people in uniforms surrounding them, and their message is clear: Midnight that evening will be the end of the world as they know it. “It All Ends in Fire” examines the disseminated reactions of the houseguests as they grapple with what this might mean to them — dissecting their views on religion, love, life and death.
“It All Ends in Fire” was written by Weaver and directed by Weaver and Donald Dudinsky. The cast consists of Aliza Ashbaugh (as Miluina); Adelaide Benninger (Stephanie Sherman/Teenage Aubrey Reed); Annelise Carless (Teenage Reagan Baylor); Ella Dudinsky (Invidia); Zoe Hansen (Lorna Lawson); Zach Link (Anders Reed/Young Colin Marshall); Bella Linz (Reagan Baylor); Donovan Mascitti (Colin Marshall); Natasha Mauser (Desidia); AJ Mawn (Howard Howard/The Reverend); Evie McClymonds (Portia Tucker/Teenage Miranda Bryant); Shane McClymonds (Ansel Rose); Zara McClymonds (Miranda Bryant Truman Dickson); Emma Moore (Young Aubrey Reed/Logica); Rosalynd Phillips (Eva Everett/Miseria); Alex Rogers (Aubrey Reed); and Briana Williams (Katie Corrupt).
“It All Ends in Fire” will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at French Creek Community Theatre, which is located on the third floor of 287 1⁄2 Chestnut St. in Meadville.
Tickets can be purchased at https://itallendsinfire.carrd.co or at the box office prior to the show.
• More information: Check out FCCT on Facebook (@frenchcreekcommunitytheatre) or Instagram (@fcct_backstage).
