A book signing featuring students whose winning works were published recently in “Inspired Light the Fire 2022” took place last weekend at Crawford Christian Academy, 11618 Cotton Road.
Friends and family stopped by and visited each published youth author and had them sign their copy of the book, which includes fiction, poetry, essays, devotional, and inspirational stories by the winners of the 2022 Inspired youth writing contest.
More than 20 students from Crawford Central, Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts were finalists in the contest sponsored by Beautiful Balance Inspirations (BBI), Page Publishing, Millennial Money Management and Marquette Bank.
Fourteen volunteer judges took the time to score 164 entries to find these local talented youth included in the book, which is available on the BBI website at beautifulbalanceinspirations.org and on Amazon.
