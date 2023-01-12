The following students from Crawford County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
Dean’s list students, their majors and degrees they are seeking are:
Cambridge Springs
Jesse Scott Daugherty, bachelor of arts in political science/pre-law
Guys Mills
Elizabeth M. Zuber, bachelor of science in education, in English education
Harmonsburg
Alyssa N. Carne, bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial science and statistics
Meadville
Paige Makenna Bizjak, bachelor of arts in political science
Alexis Buckman, bachelor of arts in psychology
Arianne DeMarco, bachelor of arts in psychology
Carmen Marie Kantz, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising
Cara Lucas, bachelor of science in nursing
Kloey L. Peterson, bachelor of arts in criminology
Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, bachelor of science in education, in music education
Conner Zimmerman, bachelor of science in education, in music education
