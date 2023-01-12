The following students from Crawford County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

Dean’s list students, their majors and degrees they are seeking are:

Cambridge Springs

Jesse Scott Daugherty, bachelor of arts in political science/pre-law

Guys Mills

Elizabeth M. Zuber, bachelor of science in education, in English education

Harmonsburg

Alyssa N. Carne, bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial science and statistics

Meadville

Paige Makenna Bizjak, bachelor of arts in political science

Alexis Buckman, bachelor of arts in psychology

Arianne DeMarco, bachelor of arts in psychology

Carmen Marie Kantz, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising

Cara Lucas, bachelor of science in nursing

Kloey L. Peterson, bachelor of arts in criminology

Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, bachelor of science in education, in music education

Conner Zimmerman, bachelor of science in education, in music education

