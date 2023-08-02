• HOSTETLER — To Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hostetler of Sandy Lake, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., a son, Travis Michael. Mrs. Hostetler is the former Sarah Jayne Byler.
Hostetler birth
