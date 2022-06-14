A 90th birthday celebration will be held for Lois (Mushrush) Hood on June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the town hall, 395 High St., Conneaut Lake. No gifts please.
If unable to attend, cards may be sent to PO Box 527, Linesville, PA 16424.
