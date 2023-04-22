To aid in raising money to replace the Cochranton Fair’s Home Show building, the “Meet You at the Flag Pole” project has started.
Through the “Buy-A-Brick Program,” individuals can become a part of history at the fairgrounds.
A flag pole area featuring the U.S., Pennsylvania and borough flags will be fashioned on the south side of the stage area. The bricks will surround the flags in a rectangle.
For $79.95, participants can choose a message to be engraved on one of the bricks that will be placed flat on the ground.
The bricks have three lines with 13 characters each. A message can reflect family, a memorial to a loved one, or any message to be remembered.
There are limited bricks available, organizers said.
Forms and purchasing will be available online at the Cochranton Fair Facebook page or at the Cochranton Area Public Library.
The deadline to order is June 15 for this year’s fair.
• More information: Call (814) 425-2207.
