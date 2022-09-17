The Cochranton Community Fair’s Home Show Building Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cochranton Area Public Library meeting room.
Anyone interested in knowing what the committee is going to accomplish or is interested in becoming part of the committee is welcome, officials said.
This month on the board’s agenda is the building style, money sources and fund-raising.
A new Home Show Building is in need because the old building constructed in the 1920s has too many defects to correct and is no longer adequate for the current usages, officials said.
