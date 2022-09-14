• HOLMES-SANKEY — To Robert Holmes and Destiny Sankey of Greenville, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, a daughter, Leona. The maternal grandparents, Joseph and Kathy Sankey, are Atlantic residents.
Holmes-Sankey birth
