The third annual “Hilltop Hallelujah” praise and worship gathering will be held Saturday at the pavilion behind Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.
The free event will begin at about 11 a.m. and run through the afternoon. Because the pavilion, a large outdoor facility, is under cover, the event will be held rain or shine. The family-friendly atmosphere will include an area for children’s activities.
Local invited musicians will take part and present various genres of Christian music; several will perform original music. Mark and Cindy Maynard, who have appeared at several venues in the region, are returning for their second appearance at the event.
This year, musicians each will be playing two 20-minute sets. Organizers have announced the following schedule:
• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Pleasantville Community Church Jam Band (contemporary, praise/worship)
• 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Jay Van Cise (contemporary, original)
• Noon and 2 p.m.: Harry Davies (country gospel, original)
• 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.: The Maynards (gospel)
A free picnic lunch, made possible through the generosity of several local businesses, will be available. There are picnic tables are the pavilion, but those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair and sunscreen if they’d like to sit in the open air.
