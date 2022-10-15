The Hickernell United Methodist Church’s bazaar is back! It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Nov. 5.
The event is open to the public and will offer a variety of items for sale such as handmade dishcloths, hanging dish towels, coasters, Christmas ornaments and decoration.
There will also be some vintage items, and gently used items to select from. All kinds of delicious baked goods, homemade candies, snacks, and mixes will be available.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring homemade soups, sandwiches, and homemade pies and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit various charities.
The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 11540 Springboro Road, Springboro, 3 miles west of Route 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.