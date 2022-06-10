Taylor Hibbard

Taylor Hibbard recently graduated from Mercyhurst University with a master's degree in physician assistant studies. 

Hibbard is a 2016 graduate of Greenville High School and a 2020 graduate of Penn State University.

She received a full scholarship for the master's program from National Health Services Corp. (NHSC) and has accepted a position in Jamestown, New York.

She is the daughter and Kelly Patrick Hibbard and granddaughter of Arden Hibbard of Meadville.

