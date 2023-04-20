Cecilia Henderson, daughter of Cecil Henderson and Mary Kline, both Linesville High School graduates and currently of Greensburg, was selected to perform as a vocalist at the 2023 Pennsylvania All-State Jazz Festival.
Henderson is the granddaughter of Edward and Margie Kline of Linesville. She is a senior at Hempfield Area Senior High School. She will also be receiving the 2023 Vocal Achievement in the Arts Award presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust.
Henderson has been performing since elementary school in talent shows and concerts, as well as marching band (drumline), jazz band (vocalist) and a church band (guitarist). She also enjoys writing and performing her own songs on both piano and guitar.
