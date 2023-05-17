Some of the members of the Heirloom Doll Society display dolls brought by one of the members for a presentation. Pictured are (front row from left) Linda Chatley, Jody Spencer (treasurer) and Addie Craig; and (back row from left) Chenoa Craig, Marsha Burchard (secretary), Susan Breckenridge, Mary Pat Haven, Diane Davison, Becky Palmer, Bob Disko (president), Barb Weidner, Joel Stephens, Pat Dietrich (vice president), Lynne Morrow and Nancy Manning.