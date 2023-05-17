The Heirloom Doll Society will host its sixth annual show and sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association, 11861 Sportsman Road.
The event will feature a wide range of dolls from antique to modern (Kestner, Barbie, Madame Alexander, American Girl and many others) as well as toys, small antiques, trains, teddy bears and ephemera.
There are 40 vendors, concessions and doll stringing, organizers said. Entrance fee is $4 per person and free for children 10 years old and younger.
The Heirloom Doll Society was founded 29 years ago to promote the knowledge and impact dolls have had on our history and maintain an interest in dolls through programs presented by members and other speakers. The club meets on the second Saturday of the month at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in Meadville.
The group is also community-minded, having contributed to a Conneaut Lake church for its children’s charity, the Jimmy Moore Fund, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, veterans, Shriner’s Hospital and local libraries, among other charities.
• More information or to join: Contact Jody Spencer at (814) 807-1282 or email foreveryours113085@gmail.com.
