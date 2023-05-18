High school has never been such big fun!
Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) tends to attract local audiences; Erie is usually the farthest people travel for an MCT show, theater officials said. But “Heathers: The Musical” is leaving this trend in the dust! People are coming from hours away and getting hotel rooms for this show.
Based on the 1988 movie “Heathers,” MCT brings its tradition of live music to this rocking score. The pit includes musicians Peter Grella, Moe Ferrara, Kristin Vanderella, Armond Walter, Larry Caplinger, Jared Jones, Dan Lucore, Jim Kipp and Duane Banks and is led by Irene Kipp. They bring down the house with high-energy songs like “Big Fun” and more touching ballads like “Seventeen.” Don’t let the upbeat music fool you; with dark themes such as bullying, violence and suicide, this show is recommended for mature audiences.
“Heathers: The Musical” takes place in a fictional town in Ohio. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place — 6 feet under.
“Heathers: The Musical” runs this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
Tickets are $13 to $16 and may be purchased at the door, at mctbackstage.com/tickets, or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
