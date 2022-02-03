WCTL, Erie’s only local Christian radio station, is holding its eighth annual Healing Hearts Valentine's Day Project. As part of the campaign, WCTL collects handmade valentines and delivers them to area nursing homes, senior living facilities, and other agencies serving people in need in Erie and surrounding communities.
“We look forward to Healing Hearts every year,” said Lori Clapper, WCTL program director. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see the outpouring of love from the Erie community.”
Send valentines for WCTL’s Healing Hearts Valentine’s Day Project through the mail or leave them off at WCTL, 10912 Peach St., Waterford, PA 16441.
The deadline is Monday. For your convenience, an outdoor drop box will also be available.
• More information: Visit wctl.org or call (814) 796-6000.