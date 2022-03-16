HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Hayfield Township will hold cleanup days on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road.
Items that will be accepted include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, paint cans (if dry with lids removed).
Items that will not be accepted include electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris, tree branches and commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste.
Only one load per household. Additional loads may be accepted for $20 per load.
Residents should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading of their vehicles. Hayfield Township is not responsible for accidents, injuries or damage to vehicles or personal property.
Proof of residency is required.
• More information: Call (814) 763-6115.