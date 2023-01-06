HAYFIELD GRANGE
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the home of Susan Tau.
Lecturer Chester Tau has announced the program will be presented by Dan Chamberlain on artifacts he has found in Cussewago Township.
Members are reminded that the items for the Humane Society are due by the Feb. 11 meeting. Those items include washable rugs and towels, bleach, canned dog and cat food, cat treats, clay cat litter, clean cotton socks, liquid laundry detergent, rawhide chews, washable cat toys, and cat and dog collars.
