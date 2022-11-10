HAYFIELD GRANGE
The regular meeting will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall. Chester and Karol Tau, delegates to the State Grange annual meeting, will present their report. The first candle lighting ceremony kicking off the year-long celebration to the 150th annual PA State Grange Session in Morgantown, Pa., will be observed.
Plans will be finalized for the Thanksgiving bake sale to be held Nov. 23 at H&H Market Place in Saegertown. All members are requested to furnish all types of baked goods and have them delivered to H&H by 8:30 a.m.
Those attending are reminded that non-perishable food items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church’s food pantry, boxes of new Christmas cards to be donated to residents of nursing homes, and hats, mittens and gloves to be donated to Pomona Grange for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party are to be turned in at this meeting.
Items should be taken for a picnic lunch.
