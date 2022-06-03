Sunny. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 8:41 am
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. A full slate of officers for 2022-24 will be elected.
Those attending should take finger foods for lunch.
