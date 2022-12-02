HAYFIELD GRANGE
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Pizza Villa, 962 S. Main St., Meadville.
The second candle-lighting ceremony in observance of the Pennsylvania State Grange’s 150th anniversary will be conducted.
Members are reminded that items are being collected for the Crawford County Humane Society as a community service project. Acceptable items are washable rugs and towels, bleach, canned dog and cat food, cat treats, clay cat litter, clean socks, liquid laundry detergent, rawhide chews, washable cat toys, and cat and dog collars. All items should be turned in by the Feb. 11 meeting.
The annual dues are due by Dec. 31.
