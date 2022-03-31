Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be held at the Grange Hall on April 9. Members are requested to bring cleaning supplies to clean the hall beginning at 5 p.m. They are also to bring a tureen to share following cleaning and concluding with the regular meeting.
Items for a community service project for Support Our Troops are due at this meeting. Lists of acceptable items were distributed at the March meeting.
Final plans for the public drive-thru chicken barbecue on May 1 will be made as well as the annual open house meeting on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.