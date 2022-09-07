Hayfield Grange and approximately 12 other community and civic organizations have for the past 20 years donated dictionaries to third-grade students in PENNCREST School District.
New this year, in conjunction with the Dictionary Project, collection of socks for elementary students, kindergarten through the sixth grade, are being collected for use in the Cambridge Springs, Saegertown and elementary schools.
Collection boxes have been placed at H&H Market Place, Saegertown; John Hotchkiss Barber Shop, Cambridge Springs; Family Ties Restaurant, Townville; and the Lutheran church in Drakes Mills. Socks may be donated by any member of the community now through Sept. 30.
The project is one of many community service projects that Hayfield Grange sponsors during the year. Questions may be directed to Susan Tau, Community Service chairman.
