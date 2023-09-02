The deadline to preorder dinners for the Hayfield Grange public drive-thru chicken barbecue is Sept. 22.
Dinners must be preordered; there will be no additional meals available the day of the dinner, Oct. 1. Cost is $12 per person. The Grange hall is located at 19935 Grange Center Road, Saegertown.
Orders may be sent to setau919@windstream.net or by calling (814) 763-4831. Orders must include the name; phone number; number of meals; and the time of pickup — noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30 or 2 p.m.
