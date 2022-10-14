A dictionary is the first and most powerful reference tool that a child should own. Its usefulness goes beyond the spellings, pronunciations and definitions; it’s a companion for solving problems that arise as a child develops his or her reading, writing and creative thinking abilities.
Students benefit from an increased self-reliance and resourcefulness inspired by the maxim “look it up.” Teachers benefit by knowing their students have consistent access to a tool for homework and in-class explorations.
The Dictionary Program is an opportunity for children to expand their vocabulary and for many to actually own a dictionary. A strong vocabulary is an essential tool for gaining knowledge. The limits of an individual’s language are the limits of his world. A large vocabulary does not guarantee success, but a small vocabulary limits the use that a person can make of his or her natural abilities. Low vocabulary decreases the effectiveness of inborn gifts in any civilization.
This project began in Charleston, S.C., in 1995, and was founded by Mary French. In 1999, French, along with a board of directors and a network of volunteers, raised enough money to put dictionaries in the hands of every public school third-grader in that state. In the 27 years of the program, 35.1 million children have received a dictionary. Children continued to receive dictionaries during the pandemic in 2020. From 2002 to now, Granges throughout the country have partnered with the Dictionary Project and distributed more than 1.1 million dictionaries.
Donating funds to purchase dictionaries for all third-graders in PENNCREST School District were Hayfield Grange and these individuals and organizations: Cambridge Springs Kiwanis Club, Covenant Lodge 473, H&H Market Place, Anne B. Hall, John Hotchkiss’ Barber Shop, Mercer County State Bank, Navy Run Automotive, Saegertown Women’s Improvement Club, Schlosser Farm (Gene and Gretchen Schlosser), Spa Dental Center (Dr. Marie Crocker), Karol L. Tau, Townville Lions Club, and White Birch Farm (Ron and Barb Yochum). Volunteers from Covenant Lodge 473, John Hotchkiss’ Barber Shop and Townville Lions placed labels in the 173 dictionaries which will be delivered to each of the classes. This is the 20th year, and many of the above organizations have also been sponsors for the 20 years of the program. Two new sponsors have committed to the program: H&H Market Place and Navy Run Automotive.
Also, “Operation Warm Toes” was launched to collect socks for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The socks will be donated to Cambridge, Maplewood and Saegertown elementary schools for use at the school’s discretion. Collection sites were Family Ties Restaurant, Townville; H&H Market Place, Saegertown; John Hotchkiss’ Barber Shop, Cambridge Springs; and the Lutheran church at Drakes Mills. A total of 461 pairs of socks were donated and divided among the three schools.
Assisting with the preparation of the dictionaries and socks were Townville Lions Club members Jim Henry, Dave Crago, Ed Jackowski and Scott Wheelock; Covenant Lodge 473 member Phil Right; John Hotchkiss; and Hayfield Grange’s Alverna Hotchkiss.
Hayfield Grange has been involved in many community service projects over the years and looks at new projects each year within the community. In 2021, the Grange received first place in the membership category of 26 to 60 members. Some of the projects in the past have been providing hats, gloves and mittens to the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party; providing nonperishable food products for Saegertown United Methodist Church’s Food Pantry; packing TLC boxes at Christmas for children in Cussewago Township who may not have a Christmas; distributing used greeting cards to area nursing homes and preschools for craft projects as well as new Christmas cards for use by residents of nursing homes; collection of items for Project Support Our Troops; collection of items for the Crawford County Humane Society; and providing hospital dolls for children requiring surgery. Used eyeglasses are donated to local Lions clubs.
Susan Tau serves as chairman of the Community Service Committee. Winners of this year’s statewide community service contest will be announced during the Pennsylvania State Grange Session, which runs today through Sunday in York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.