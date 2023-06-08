Hayfield Grange
A Hayfield Grange open house meeting, open to the public, will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. The program will be presented by Delores Hale, deputy mayor of Cambridge Springs, who will speak about the veterans banners.
The annual Community Citizen Award will be presented and members with continuous membership will be recognized.
Members are reminded that it is the last date to turn in items for Support Our Troops as a community service project.
Those attending are to take sandwiches and cookies for lunch following the program.
