Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be held Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.
Lecturer Chester Tau has announced that the program, by Kelly Drake of Vallonia Industries, will be presented prior to the business meeting.
Members are requested to take new boxes of Christmas cards for nursing home residents, hats, mittens and gloves for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party, and non-perishable food items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church food pantry by the Nov. 11 meeting as ongoing community service projects.
Plans will also begin for the public drive-thru chicken barbecue on Oct. 1, with all preorders due Sept. 22
Those attending should take items for a picnic lunch to follow the meeting.
