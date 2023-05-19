Hayfield Grange
At the regular meeting of Hayfield Grange held on May 13 at the hall, Emily Tau gave the reading titled “Perseverance,” the lesson of the Fifth Degree, for the lighting of the candle for May in observance of the 150th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Grange.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau expressed appreciation to everyone who furnished and worked at the chicken barbecue. The next drive-thru public chicken barbecue will be held Oct. 1. Preorders will be due Sept. 22.
Members were reminded that the orders for Pomona Grange’s Jane’s pies and stromboli are due today to Arvilla Allen. Orders will be delivered to Hayfield on June 3 at the time of Pomona. It was suggested that people bring coolers to put their orders in.
The Pomona Grange Family Activities judging will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 at Hayfield. Contests include needlework, quilts and quilt blocks, and baking contests of carrot cake, gingerbread cookies and chocolate fudge.
Morgan Tau, Youth/Young Adult chairman, announced Youth Camp June 30-July 2 and that the deadline for registration is June 1.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reminded members that the items for Project Support Our Troops are due at the June 10 meeting. Items include protein drinks, protein drink mix, Propel drink mix, Gatorade Zero powder, canned fruit, Slim Jims, beef jerky, granola bars, trail mix, peanuts, sunflower seeds, peanut butter (plastic jars only), candy bars, coffee (1 pound or less), K-cups, Pringles, gum, tuna fish, hard candy, fruit snacks, sunscreen, eye drops, foot powder and crossword puzzles.
Crawford County Pomona Grange will be held June 3 at Hayfield; there will be a tureen lunch at noon and the meeting at 1 p.m. The Pomona public service award will be presented, and a memorial program will be conducted by Chaplain Nancy Holler.
The annual open house program will be held June 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. The program is open to the public. The program will be presented by Delores Hale on the veterans’ banners in Cambridge Springs. Lunch will be cookies and sandwiches.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Calvin Ernst and Lori Bender who spoke about the possible detrimental impact of the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge on this area. Ernst stated that the proposal would take approximately 80 percent of Class 1 and Class 2 soils in Crawford County used for agriculture.
Federal representatives held a meeting at Allegheny College recently for public input.
If this proposal goes through, it would affect all residents in northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York. Residents would be affected with stricter pesticide regulations for everyone, crop rotation with a forage component, cover crops in wintertime, require minimum tillage, would not permit GMO, require individuals take a course to put fertilizer on their lawn, inspection of sewage systems, and timber owners would be required to have certified appraisals and a permit to cut timber, according to the speakers.
Bender stated that the creek is 117 miles long, not including all the tributaries and feeders, covering 1,235 square miles and 790,400 acres.
Both Ernst and Bender urged everyone to provide input before the deadline on Tuesday to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Guys Mills.
Chester Tau received a year’s free dues.
