The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held Jan. 14 at the home of Susan Tau.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Dan Chamberlain, who spoke about artifacts he’s found in Cussewago Township as well as other locations in Pennsylvania. He grew up in Cussewago Township, the son of Pat and Audrey Chamberlain and grandson of John and Catherine Chamberlain. He became interested in local history and who was here prior to the development of the township, particularly the American Indians as to where they were and how long they were here. Artifacts are made by human hands and geofacts are natural formations. He has found many items right in the neighborhood where he resides in the plowed fields, stating that in one season you can walk the fields six or seven times. Fields that are no-till does not give him the opportunity to locate any artifacts. In an article published in 1873, the natives came across Cussewago Creek, which means “big-bellied snake.” Route 98 and Crossingville Road were old indian trails, he said. He is a member of the French Creek Archeological Society.
Emily Tau read “New Year, Renewed Purpose,” the third in the year-long candle lighting series in observance of the State Grange’s 150th anniversary.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, announced the Easter bake sale for April 8 at H&H Market Place, Saegertown. All members are requested to furnish baked goods for the sale and have them to the market by 8:30 a.m. The public drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held May 7. Preorders will be due April 28.
Youth-Young Adult Chairman Morgan Tau announced that Lyndsey Schroeder and Jennifer Danko have been named co-directors of the State Youth-Young Adult Department.
Susan Tau, Community Service chairman, reminded members that items being collected for the Crawford County Humane Society must be turned in at the Feb. 11 meeting. Acceptable items include washable rugs and towels, bleach, canned dog and cat food, cat treats, clay cat litter, clean cotton socks, liquid laundry detergent, rawhide chews, washable cat toys, and cat and dog collars.
Since the April 8 meeting will fall the night before Easter and also the evening of the bake sale, the April meeting has been changed to April 15.
The annual open house meeting will be held June 10.
The Feb. 11 meeting, will be held at Pizza Villa, South Main Street, Meadville, at 6 p.m. Members will order from the menu.
