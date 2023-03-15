Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held March 11 at the home of Susan Tau.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Wayne and Shauna Bogardus of Black Ash Outdoor Products. They spoke of the development of the Treestand Wingman Emergency Descender System that is used primarily by archery hunters. The product is patented and manufactured in Saegertown.
The system substantially lowers risk of compression injuries with smooth, controlled descent; greatly reduces risk of suspension trauma by automatically lowering the hunter to the ground; reduces impact force by 66 percent over standard lanyard systems; and can be reused once deployed. The unit weighs only 1.4 pounds and works for hunters up to 300 pounds.
The system is currently being looked at for industrial use. They noted that 4,000 people fall from tree stands every year and 250,000 fall in industrial accidents every year.
Emily Tau read “Faith,” the fifth in the series of the 150th State Grange anniversary monthly candle-lighting ceremony.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported on the budget of Gov. Josh Shapiro, feeling unsafe in the workplace, and the celebration of March 12 as the Charter Day and 342nd birthday of Pennsylvania.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, reminded members of the Easter bake sale on April 8 in the Saegertown plaza. All Grange members are requested to furnish baked goods and deliver them by 8:30 a.m. Order forms were distributed for the Pomona Grange fundraiser selling Jane’s Pies and Strombolis. The orders are due May 19 to Arvilla Allen. Orders will be delivered on June 3 at the Pomona Grange meeting at Hayfield Grange. The public Hayfield Grange drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held May 7 from noon to 2 p.m. All orders will be due April 28 to Susan Tau.
State Family Activities drawing tickets for a quilt and other items have been received. The drawing will be held in October at the 150th annual Session at Morgantown. New state co-directors are Evelyn Cottrell and Cindy Schlegel. Baking contests for 2023 are carrot cake, gingerbread cookies and chocolate fudge in addition to several needlework contests. The Pomona judging will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield Grange.
Youth/Young Adult Chairman Morgan Tau announced that the new State Youth/Young Adult co-chairmen are Jennifer Danko and Lyndsey Schroeder.
Members are requested to bring suggestions for community service projects to the next meeting.
Donations were given to the PA State Junior Grange, Youth/Young Adult Department, and Deaf & Community Service Department.
Hayfield will be hosting Pomona Grange in June and September instead of June and December.
The Pomona Veterans’ Recognition program will be held Oct. 28 at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. Names of veterans, addresses, phone numbers and wars or conflicts served in are due to Pomona Lecturer Arvilla Allen by Sept. 1.
The annual open house meeting will be held June 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. The Community Citizen Award will be presented as well as continuous membership awards.
Lecturer Chester Tau read “Sanctuary.”
The next meeting will be held April 15 with the location to be determined.
