The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held Oct. 8 at the hall. The charter was draped in memory of Charlotte Henretty, a 77-year member.
Anne Hall, Karol Tau and John Hotchkiss were appointed to the Resolution of Respect Committee. A memorial was made to Saegertown United Methodist Church.
A donation was made to Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department.
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, reported on House Bill 2425, which would ensure a clear line of communication between departments that have oversight over long-term care facilities by requiring any allegations of abuse involving individuals over 60 that are incorrectly made to the Department of Human Services or the Department of Health be referred to the local Area Agency on Aging for investigation, which is overseen by the Department of Aging. HB 146, also known as Markie’s Law, was named after Markie Mason, an 8-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after being convicted of committing two assaults of other inmates while in prison.
Family activities: Appreciation was expressed to everyone who furnished and worked at the recent chicken barbecue. The Thanksgiving bake sale will be held Nov. 23 at H&H Market Place in Saegertown. All types of baked goods are requested, and members should have their baked goods at the supermarket by 8:30 a.m.
Community service: Additional dictionary sponsors since the last meeting were Townville Lions Club, Ron and Barb Yochum, Whitebirch Farm, Cambridge Springs Kiwanis Club, Saegertown Women’s Improvement Club, and new sponsor H&H Market Place. The dictionaries were prepared on Oct. 4 to be delivered to the schools.
Operation Warm Toes, run in conjunction with the Dictionary Project, collected 461 pairs of socks which were divided among the three elementary schools in PENNCREST School District.
A Seniors for Safe Driving Course for anyone over the age of 55 will be held at the Grange hall on Nov. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. Cost to register is $16 per person and may be done by visiting seniorsforsafedriving.com, calling (800) 559-4880, or completing a registration form and submitting with the $16 fee and sending it to Seniors for Safe Driving. The Grange will provide cookies and beverages; those attending should take a sack lunch.
Items to be turned in by the Nov. 12 meeting include nonperishable food items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church Food Pantry; new Christmas cards for nursing home residents; and hats, mittens and gloves for the Pomona project to be donated to the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party.
The Pomona Veterans’ Recognition Program will be conducted Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. The speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark A. Bellini; music by the Joy Singers; and Crawford County Dairy Princess Lauryn Irwin will also participate in the program.
Pomona Grange will be held at Hayfield Grange on Dec. 3. A planning meeting will begin at 11 a.m., a tureen lunch at noon, followed by the program and business meeting. The continuous membership awards for members of Hayfield will also be presented during the program.
The next Hayfield meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.