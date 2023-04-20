Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held at the hall on Saturday.
Emily Tau read the April candle-lighting ceremony titled “Grange Month — Sharing the Grange Light with Others” in continuation of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Grange.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported that the last day to register to vote in the May 16 primary is May 1. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 9 with mail-in ballots being received by 8 p.m. on May 16.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau expressed appreciation to everyone who supplied baked goods for the Easter bake sale. The public drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held May 7. All meals must be preordered by April 28 by calling (814) 763-4831 or emailing setau919@windstream.net. The maximum number of meals to be prepared is 300. The cost is $12 per meal. All those supplying items for the dinner must have them at the hall by 10 a.m. on May 6.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reminded members of the items needed for Project Support Our Troops which are due by the June 10 meeting. Items include protein drinks, protein drink mix, Propel drink mix, Gatorade G Zero powder, canned fruit, Slim Jims, beef jerky, granola bars, trail mix, peanuts, sunflower seeds, peanut butter (plastic jars only), candy bars, coffee (1 pound or less), K-cups, Pringles, gum, tuna fish, hard candy, fruit snacks, sunscreen, eye drops, foot powder and crossword puzzles. No personal hygiene items, ramen noodles, travel or trial size items will be accepted.
Youth/Young Adult Chairman Morgan Tau reported that Youth Camp will be held June 30-July 2 at Camp Sylvan Hills. Cost is $75.
Additional information was received on the upcoming events at the 150th anniversary Celebration of the Pennsylvania State Grange, including registration form, historical booklet ads, sponsorships, pennants and door prizes, Grange displays, 50+ Year Sixth Degree members, commemorative items and Lancaster agriculture tour.
Pomona Grange orders for Jane’s Stromboli’s and pies are due May 19 with payment. The orders will be delivered at the Pomona meeting on June 3 at Hayfield.
The annual open house meeting will be held June 10 at 6:30 p.m. Continuous membership recognition will be given and the Community Citizen award will be presented.
Lecturer Chester Tau read “Old Hillbilly Wisdom.”
The next regular meeting will be held May 13 at the hall at 6:30 p.m.
