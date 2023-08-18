HAYFIELD GRANGE
The regular meeting was held at the hall on Aug. 12.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Neil and Kelly Drake of Vallonia Industries. Kelly is the Compliance Officer and Neil the Logistics Coordinator. They explained that Vallonia is a not for profit business that provides a comprehensive vocational rehabilitation program to individuals with disabilities in Crawford County and the adjoining area. Their services are available to individuals with a disability who are 18 years of age or older. Vallonia operates its program in accordance with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Regulations for Vocational Facilities.
They currently have contracts with Whirley, Channellock, Pasco Tool & Plastics, Inc, and Parker, and recently added Confections of a Cake Lover. Services provided to the Vallonia workforce include assisting individuals in preparing for competitive employment by allowing individuals to investigate their interests, assist individuals in pursuing competitive and customized community employment. Paid piece work training at the facility assists individuals in realizing their potential in the work force.
Individuals receive training in mock job interviews, writing resumes‘, completing applications and they also receive job coaching. They receive programming through Women’s Services, fire departments and other community organizations. The “In-Between Stage” involves community participation support where individuals volunteer for non-profit organizations.
Vallonia is looking for local businesses who need workers. Individuals may be referred to Vallonia by calling them at (814) 724-1850.
The 150th anniversary Candle Lighting Ceremony for August featured education and was presented by Emily Tau.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, announced the winners of the Pomona Grange baking contest: chocolate fudge, Alverna Hotchkiss, first, and Susan Tau, second. Tau won first in the gingerbread cookie and carrot cake categories. First-place winners in each category will advance to state competition Oct. 18-22 in Morgantown, Pa. Ten hospital dolls were turned in from Rundells and Hayfield granges.
The public drive-through chicken barbecue will be held Oct. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. All dinners must be pre-ordered by Sept. 22.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reminded members that new boxes of Christmas cards, non-perishable items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church’s Food Pantry, and hats, mittens and gloves for the Pomona project for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party must be turned in by the Nov. 11 meeting.
Letters to former sponsors of the Dictionary Project were mailed Aug. 1 and responses have been received from Covenant Lodge No. 473, Navy Run Automotive, Gene Schlosser Schlosser Farm, Townville Lions Club, Ron and Barb Yochum White Birch Farm, Mercer County State Bank, John Hotchkiss Barber Shop, Karol Tau and Anne Hall.
Hats, mittens, gloves and socks for all students from kindergarten through sixth grade, are also being collected to be distributed to the Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Saegertown elementary schools in conjunction with the Dictionary Project. Collection boxes will be placed at H&H Market Place, Saegertown; Family Ties Restaurant, Townville; and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Drakes Mills; during the month of September.
Hayfield Grange will host Crawford County Pomona Grange Sept. 9 at noon with a tureen lunch and business meeting and program to follow at 1 p.m. Emily Wright, Crawford County Dairy Princess, will present the program.
Volunteers are needed to sell cookbooks during the Crawford County Fair in Exhibit Building No. 2 Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Grange members should contact Alverna Hotchkiss immediately to sign up.
The next meeting will be Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall due to the Pomona meeting on Sept. 9. Celebration of the organization of the Pennsylvania State Grange 150 years ago on Sept. 18 will be observed with birthday cake for lunch.
